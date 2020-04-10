Springfield Humane Society ceases adoptions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to the order of the governor, the Springfield Humane Society will be ceasing adoptions at this time, until further notice. We will have staff at the shelter daily to care for the few animals we currently have in-house. Below are some new policies in place.

Surrenders will be taken only in emergency situations to be determined by management. Stray or found dogs will be taken into the shelter if they are from areas we assist.

Stray cats will only be taken into the shelter in emergency cases or for medical issues. All stray cats that are healthy and not in immediate danger will stay where they are for now as most stray cats are owned pets that have just wandered and will return home. SHS will supply food and other supplies to care for any stray cats that do not return home.

If you are in need of pet food, please call the shelter to schedule a pickup. We will give food for cats and dogs for families in need in the towns we serve.

Please call 802-885-3997 before coming to the shelter for assistance. As always, thank you for your continued support and patience as we all work through this difficult time.