Springfield Humane Society Bakeless Bake Sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With restrictions changing all the time, Springfield Humane Society decided to host a Bakeless Bake Sale in place of our normal Mother’s Day Bake Sale that could not occur this year.

So, we’ve thought of a plan that’s really grand,

And we feel quite sure you’ll understand.

With times so hard and weather so hot,

Do you want to bake?! We sure do not!

You’d be surprised if you counted the cost,

Of ingredients, heat and the time you’ve lost.

Send in a donation that would cover the price,

Of a pie, a cake or anything nice!

Without fuss or bother, you have done your part,

We hope you will give with a willing heart!

Donations can be made until Aug. 31, 2020 for the Bakeless Bake Sale. Please send check to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156, call the shelter at 802-885-3997 with a debit or credit card payment, or visit www.spfldhumane.org to use our PayPal donation button. Please specify this is for the Bakeless Bake Sale. Thank you to all of our donors.