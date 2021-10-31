LUDLOW, Vt. – Springfield Hospital welcomes Dan Collins, PT, to the Springfield Rehabilitation Department. Dan will be providing services at Mountain View Physical Therapy, 8 Main Street, in Ludlow, Vt., co-located with the Ludlow Dental Center.

Dan graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1994 and received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy from Northeastern University in 1999. Dan most recently worked with the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for the Southwest Region and prior to that worked in private practice.

We are pleased to have Dan join our team of skilled therapists. He will be working with patients needing post-operative care, improved generalized weakness, or recovery from workplace or repetitive injuries.

Springfield Hospital’s Rehabilitation Department has therapists in three locations: Springfield Health Center, 100 River Street, Springfield; Rockingham Health Center, 1 Hospital Court, Bellows Falls; and Mountain View Physical Therapy in Ludlow. For more information or to schedule an appointment in Ludlow, please call 802-228-4840.