Springfield Hospital introduces nuclear medicine program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Patients and physicians can now experience a new level of diagnostic imaging at Springfield Hospital. A breakthrough in nuclear medicine technology is enabling high diagnostic accuracy and low radiation dose capabilities.

Springfield Hospital is pleased to announce the reopening of its nuclear medicine program in early March. “It has been over two years since we offered this service, and we are pleased to be the first facility in Vermont and only the fifth facility in New England to make the Symbia Pro.Specta X3 nuclear medicine equipment available,” comments Hayley Druschel, director of diagnostic imaging at Springfield Hospital.

Symbia Pro.Specta X3 is a multi-purpose, single photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT) system that makes it possible for Springfield Hospital to extend a wide range of advanced imaging exams to patients. The system is designed with specialized tools optimized for oncology, cardiology, neurology, and other medical fields.

“Using this new equipment, patients can expect an enhanced imaging experience due to the high sensitivity and resolution detector, which produces detailed images of the body. The clarity of the images is incredible, and the speed at which they can be generated is impressive,” adds Druschel. Common procedures include:

Myocardial perfusion imaging, to determine if the patient has any narrowing or blockages in their coronary arteries. This is a noninvasive way to determine if a catheterization is necessary.

Bone scans, to see any area of the bone trying to heal or repair itself; for example, if the patient has osteomyelitis, replacement loosening, or metastatic disease.

Hepatobiliary imaging, to determine how well the patient’s gallbladder is filling and/or emptying.

Gastric emptying scans, to determine how well the patient’s stomach is emptying.

Thyroid and parathyroid imaging, which can be used to determine structure and function of glands.

Renal imaging, to determine kidney function.

Lymphoscintigraphy scans, for localization of lymph nodes where cancer cells may have spread.

GI bleeding scan, to help determine if a patient is actively bleeding and the location of the bleed.

Lung scans, useful to diagnose pulmonary embolism and/or to evaluate lung disease.

All images are read by Dartmouth Health radiologists, as they do for all imaging at Springfield Hospital. However, patients can now benefit from the added convenience of local access to this high-quality diagnostic imaging technology. Medical providers are invited to call 802-885-7302 for consultation about the equipment capabilities. The scheduling process is similar to ordering other CT or MRI exams, with orders and prior authorization information faxed to Springfield Hospital Diagnostic Imaging at 802-885-7376.

Written by Springfield Hospital.