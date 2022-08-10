Springfield Hospital holds raffle for Ted Williams getaway

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital is making the opportunity of a lifetime available to the winner of a two-night, mid-week stay for two at the Splendid Splinter Sweetheart Barn. Previously owned by Red Sox great Ted Williams and his wife, former Miss Vermont Dolores Wettach, this lovely lofted studio located in Westminster, Vt., hosts a media room, modern appliances, and spectacular views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The surrounding area is rich with outdoor fun, from hiking and biking to swimming and boating. For photos and property details, go to The Splendid Splinter Sweetheart Barn – www.evolve.com/vacation-rentals/us/vt/westminster/440486#.

One lucky raffle ticket holder will have the opportunity to discover the place where Ted Williams, who earned the title “The Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived,” fell in love with Miss Vermont. Tickets for this special raffle are now on sale by visiting, www.springfieldhospital.org/splendid-splinter-getaway-raffle/. The Splendid Splinter Getaway drawing will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, and all proceeds benefit Springfield Hospital’s 2022 Annual Campaign for the purchase of the latest smart pump infusion technology. For more information, please call Sandy in the Marketing and Development Department, Springfield Hospital at 802-885-7686 or email speplau@springfieldhospital.org.