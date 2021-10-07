Springfield Hospital, Dept. of Health conduct Covid-19 drive-through testing

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Hospital and the Vermont Department of Health joined together to offer Covid-19 drive-through testing for Springfield area students and families Sept. 23, 24, and 28. More than 600 samples were collected and sent out for testing over the three-day period.

The drive-through testing was conducted in response to our community reporting increasing numbers of students who had been exposed to Covid-19. To help meet the urgent demand for prompt testing, Springfield Hospital collaborated with the Vermont Department of Health in setting up these clinics.

“We recognized that it was important to get this testing done as quickly as possible for the health and safety of our community. We are grateful to the Vermont Department of Health for their efforts, and appreciate those that used the drive through testing to help keep us all safe and healthy,” said Lyndsy McIntyre, MSN, RN, VP of Patient Care Services.