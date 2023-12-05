Springfield holds public hearing on Riverwalk alternatives

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At 6:02 p.m. on Monday night, Nov. 27, Springfield Selectboard Chair Kristi Morris called a public hearing to order for the purpose of discussing three options for a pedestrian and bike path along River Street, from Chester Road to Elm Hill Street. Stantec engineer Israel Maynard was at the meeting to present the three alternatives and hear any questions and concerns from the public.

The Riverwalk Scoping Study has been underway since January of this year, with the first public meeting on the project held in February. Maynard reviewed with the board the feedback from the February meeting which cited safety, aesthetics, and funding as three important concerns.

“One purpose of conducting the study,” said Maynard, “is to put the town in a good position to apply for grant funds, should the town decide to move forward [with the project].”

Alternative one would include sidewalks on each side of the road in the north section, with two buffered bike lanes, which Maynard said results in a “traffic calming effect,” and would help reduce traffic speeds heading into downtown. In the south section, a buffered bike lane would stretch along the northbound side, and on the southbound side would be a 10-foot-wide shared use path. The shared use path would start after the pedestrian bridge accessing the Great Hall, and move away from the road, creating a riverwalk trail, green space, and an upgrade to the gravel parking lot with no reduction in the number of parking spots.

Alternative two includes a 10-foot shared use path for the entire length of the study area, adjacent to the street, with off-street parking. This plan would not include the riverwalk feature, and instead the pedestrian pathway would go through the parking area.

Alternative three would see cyclists and cars sharing a lane, and, as Maynard explained, “with a 25 mile an hour speed limit, [sharing lanes] is certainly doable.”

“Experienced bicyclists that are really making time would be riding in the lane with the traffic,” Maynard said. “Anyone that isn’t so experienced, or feels uncomfortable riding that way, would be out on the shared-use path.”

The third alternative narrows the road the most, but will provide more area for green space. This option puts the path back on the river, as with alternative one.

What Maynard called “conservative” cost estimates included in the presentation quoted alternative one at $900,000, with alternatives two and three at $1,500,000. Conservative, because the project is still years away, and not fully designed.

The full Northern Gateway Alternatives presentation packet is available to review on the Springfield town website, along with four voting options: alternatives one, two, or three, and a fourth choice to make no changes to the existing traffic flow.

During the regular meeting, the selectboard regretfully accepted the resignations of GinaMarie Russell from the planning commission, and Crissy Webster from the selectboard.

Quoting the town charter, manager Jeff Mobus explained that when a vacancy occurs on the selectboard, the vacancy is filled by vote of the remaining board members. Mobus announced that any resident of Springfield who was interested in applying to fill the position should contact Morris or Mobus directly. Mobus expressed a sense of urgency in appointing a replacement for Webster, since the town is in the middle of budget season.

The board will hold its next meeting and budget workshop on Monday, Dec. 11, and again on Dec. 18.