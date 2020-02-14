Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center welcomes new medical director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center, a Genesis HealthCare skilled nursing facility, is proud to welcome Dr. Marvin Malek as their new medical director. With patients, residents, and their families foremost in his planning, Malek will utilize his extensive experience to ensure that Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center patients receive personalized service, compassion, and care.

Dr. Malek is board-certified in internal medicine and is currently working out of the Ludlow Health Center Springfield Medical Care Systems office. Dr. Malek received his doctorate in medicine from SUNY Upstate Medical School. He later received his Master of Public Health with a concentration in health policy and management from Harvard School of Public Health.

“I am very pleased to have Dr. Malek leading our medical team. Our goal is to provide the highest level of quality care to our residents and patients, and working with Dr. Malek will help us continue to meet this goal,” said Heather Presch, center executive director at Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center.

As medical director, Dr. Malek will be responsible for administering, directing, and coordinating all aspects of patient care to assure that the highest degree of quality care is consistently provided to Genesis customers. “My goal,” Malek explains, “is to continue to provide high-quality, compassionate care and to maintain high patient, resident, and family satisfaction with the services we offer.”

Springfield Health and Rehabilitation Center provides short stay rehabilitation and long-term care services and accepts admissions 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.