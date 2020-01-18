Springfield Habitat for Humanity closes latest property

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Habitat for Humanity affiliate has closed on our latest property at 422 Lacross Road in Springfield, Vt. This is the 10th house by Greater Springfield, Vt. Area Habitat for Humanity. It was completed Nov. 30, 2019 and closed with a new partner family Dec. 30, 2019.

The project was a rehab that was completed with the help of Habitat volunteers and many donations of time, talent, equipment, building materials, and several financial donations from businesses and organizations in the surrounding area.

The partner family contributed over 500 hours of sweat equity and completed the homebuyers’ workshop as part of their agreement to purchase the home with a no-interest mortgage held by Greater Springfield, Vt. Area Habitat for Humanity.

Located on 1.6 acres at 422 Lacross Rd. in Springfield, this two-bedroom ranch has an eat-in kitchen, large living room, bath and a half, a three-season enclosed porch, an attached heated breezeway, and an attached two-car garage. There is also a freestanding tool shed.

This Springfield Habitat Affiliate is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with an all-volunteer Board of Directors. We welcome you to call 802-885-5318 or email c21dyesman@vermontel.net for information on how you can get involved in committees, projects, food sales, volunteering, and fundraising.

We also accept housing applications for eligible individuals or families.