Springfield Garden Club awards scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Garden Club is pleased to award Berkley Hutchins the Sandra MacGillivray Memorial Award. This scholarship of $1,000 is given to one River Valley Technical Center student each year, in remembrance of former teacher, Springfield Garden Club member, and outstanding citizen of Springfield, Sandy MacGillivray. The money for this scholarship came as donations from Sandy’s family and many friends from here and far away, and many fellow garden club members, who all recognized her dedication to this community.

Sandy taught business courses at the technical center and at Springfield High School for many years. She loved to work with students, and to encourage and guide them in any way she could into living productive lives.

This scholarship was awarded to Berkley at the RVTC awards night, because she possesses some of the great qualities of leadership, scholarship, and diligence that Sandy MacGillivray exhibited throughout her life.

Berkley will be attending Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing this fall.