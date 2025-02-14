Springfield Farmers Market to hold February market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers Market invites you to join us in celebrating the winding down of winter at our February market, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, located at the head of the Square in downtown Springfield, Vt.

As always, we offer your favorite natural meats, artisan breads, fabric and yarn creations, honey, old-fashioned homemade doughnuts, authentic designer batik clothing and accessories, hand-crafted gifts, jams, jellies, pickles, relishes, and a full selection of locally made maple products. For more information, contact sfog@vermontel.net.