Springfield Farmers’ Market second spring market

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers’ Market will be having its second spring market at the United Methodist Church on Valley Street in Springfield, Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The farmers’ market offers agriculture products such as produce, meats, eggs, plants, baked and processed foods including homemade doughnuts, as well as maple syrup and honey products. There are also talented artisans with a variety of handcrafted items.

At this time there is still space available for qualified vendors. Vendor applications can be found on the market website at www.springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. There have been some changes to the fees that may not be on the application. For any questions, please call 802-885-4096 – if a message is left, please speak clearly – or email verdmontconst@vermontel.net or sfog@vermontel.net.

This market follows Vermont state guidelines for farmers’ markets by requiring vendors and customers to wear facemasks as well as social distancing even if you’ve been fully vaccinated. The market encourages preordering from your favorite vendors, Contact information can be found on the market Facebook page.

The Springfield Farmers’ Market will be opening for the regular season June 5 at its summer location on lower Clinton Street on a grassy area just before Nortrax Equipment Co. The market is open rain or shine unless the weather is dangerous. We are a nonprofit, all-volunteer vendor run farmers’ market. Look for us on Facebook.