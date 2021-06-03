Springfield Farmers’ Market opens for the season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Farmers’ Market will open for the season Saturday, June 5, 2021, at its summer location on Clinton Street, near the entrance to the Toonerville Trail. The market will run every Saturday, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

This year, there are more vendors than ever, offering locally-produced honey, natural beef, pork, and poultry, artisan breads, free-range eggs, maple and beeswax products, fresh local produce, delicious baked goods, fine silversmithing, textiles and other quality crafts, exciting snack foods, traditional jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes, home-cut fries, burgers, and dogs.

The summer will be busier than ever as the market partners with the Chamber of Commerce, Springfield Town Library, and other community groups to offer races, demonstrations, family fun activities, and an Apple Festival-themed Harvest Extravaganza at the last market of the season.

The Springfield Farmers’ Market is an active participant in Vermont’s Farm-to-Family program. It is a 501(c)(4) Action Charity staffed by volunteers. Any money made by the market entity goes to support local charitable groups and activities.

For questions or vendor application forms, contact sfog@vermontel.net.