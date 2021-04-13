Springfield Farmers’ indoor market returns

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As spring draws nearer, and Covid-19 restrictions ease, the Springfield Farmers’ Market is pleased to announce the restoration of its popular indoor spring markets at the United Methodist Church in downtown Springfield. The first market will be held April 17, 2021, and the second May 15, 2021, both from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Locally-produced honey, natural beef, artisan breads, fresh eggs, maple and beeswax products, poultry, delicious baked goods, quality crafts, and traditional jams, jellies, pickles, and relishes will be available.

The market will be set up in compliance with state Covid-19 social-distancing guidelines, and masks are required.

The market is always seeking new vendors, and set-up rates are very reasonable. If interested, please contact the Springfield Farmers’ Market management team at 802-885-2729, 802-738-5272, or sfog@vermontel.net.