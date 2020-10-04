Springfield Family Center with Chester Helping Hands for Everyone Eats

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Did you know the Springfield Family Center has partnered with Chester Helping Hands to act as community Hubs for the Vermont Everyone Eats program? Together we coordinate with area restaurants who prepare delicious meals for distribution to folks in the community who are experiencing adversity because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Interested in learning more about these meals and the services Springfield Family Center has to offer? Swing by the Shaw’s Plaza Wednesday, Oct. 7 between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Springfield Family staff and volunteers will be there to answer questions and to hand out these delicious meals.

Come and receive an amazing meal made by one of the following restaurants: The Copper Fox in Springfield, Heritage Bakery and Deli in Chester, Preston’s Pizza in Chester, Neal’s in Proctorsville, and The Killarney in Ludlow.

This amazing program is made possible by the Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation through the Agency of Commerce & Community Development and Southeastern Vermont Community Action, the statewide administrator and fiscal agent for this program.