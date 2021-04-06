Springfield Family Center receives utility van for food shelf

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On behalf of the Springfield Family Center’s board, staff, volunteers and most importantly the community members served, it is with enormous gratitude that we write to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Springfield Autosaver group and in particular general manager Kevin Smith and sales associate Casie Belmont. These amazing people worked hard to provide the Springfield Family Center with a utility van that will help with the procurement and transporting of food for our food shelf program.

There are not enough words to express the gratitude we feel. Your generosity is truly a gift that strengthens our community and enhances the lives of those we serve by helping us to combat food insecurity.

We are so incredibly fortunate to be a part of a community with partners like you who take great care in helping others!

The Springfield Family Center could not do what we are doing without your generosity. We regularly receive thanks from the recipients of our services – the beneficiaries of your kindness. That gratitude belongs as much, if not more, to you.

Thank you so much for helping us help others!