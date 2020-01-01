Springfield Family Center receives match donation

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Family Center has a generous donor who is calling on the community to match an $800 donation. This donation will be used to purchase food for our food shelf through Morse’s Market, Bakery, and Deli in North Springfield, Vt.

The generous owners of Morse’s Market have agreed to order the food at a discount. What a great opportunity to double your dollar and help us provide even more food to those we serve!

Springfield Family Center would like to thank the donors and to Morse’s Market for partnering to make this happen. We could not do what we do without generous people like you.

For more information, contact Trisha Paradis at the Springfield Family Center at 802-885-3646.