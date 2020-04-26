Springfield Family Center food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church will host a food drive to support the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf. Donations can be dropped off at the Calvary Baptist Church lower parking lot, 156 Main Street, in Springfield. Food and monetary donations are greatly appreciated. All food donations are accepted but there are specific requests for shelf-stable milk, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, condiments, and single serve juices. Come out and support our local food shelf. The need is great! You won’t even have to get out of your car.