Springfield Family Center Community Connection Hours

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Springfield Family Center has had to shut down its indoor services to comply with social distancing regulations. A big part of what makes Springfield Family Center so special is its role in the community as a place for people to gather and chat over a meal. We are trying out new ways to connect to the community and make spaces to meet, catch up, and participate in activities together through a variety of virtual events through Zoom called Community Connection Hours.

These events will range from recipe swaps, open mic nights, Springfield trivia events, arts and crafts workshops, morning coffee hours, and more. We hope these events will fill some of the social time that may be missing from your daily routine as the pandemic continues on. If you have an idea for a Community Connection event theme, or have an interest in hosting an event yourself, please reach out to us. We are happy to work to meet the needs and interests of the community as best as we can.

On Monday, March 15 at 10 a.m., join us for Coffee Hour. Make yourself a warm beverage and join us on Zoom for an hour of chatting and meeting new community members. Since this is our first event, we will hold a roundtable discussion about what future programs might look like.

On Wednesday, March 24 at 2 p.m., join us for a Recipe Swap. Bring your favorite recipes to share, and learn some new ones in exchange. This is a fun way to get new ideas for mixing up dinners, desserts, and snacks, while getting to know each other.

Check Springfield Family Center’s website, www.springfieldfamilycenter.com, for more event updates.