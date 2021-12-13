Springfield Family Center basket raffle fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Family Center is currently running its second annual basket raffle fundraiser. Last year this event was a huge success and helped us bring in just under $4,000 in support of stocking food for our food shelf and daily meal programs. These donations helped us keep programs running and doors open year-round.

This year, the fundraiser is well underway and we already have over 20 fantastic baskets available to purchase tickets for. We have all sorts of baskets for kids, families, and adults. These would make a great holiday gift for your loved ones or yourself. You can look at the full range of baskets for the raffle on our website at www.springfieldfamilycenter.com/basket-raffle-fundraiser.

Tickets are available for purchase via PayPal through our website or in person at the Springfield Family Center building.

The drawing for this raffle will happen virtually via Facebook Live, Dec. 17, the exact time will be announced next week so make sure to “Like” our Facebook page and keep up with the latest updates on the raffle.

Every dollar raised makes a big difference in our ability to help our neighbors have enough food to sustain themselves and their families. We hope you see some baskets you’d like to try for, and we hope to see you at the drawing event next week.