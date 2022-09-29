Springfield Elks Soccer Shoot winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 recently held their annual Elks soccer shoots in Springfield, Vt. and Chester, Vt. The weather was cooperative at both venues and many young ones turned out for the annul event.

Results: U-8 girls’ winner Zoey Kemp; second place Aubrey Hale; U-10 girls’ winner was Brynlee Snide; second place Hartmyn Jackson; U-12 girls’ winner Ava Johnson; second place Nevada Bloeohle.

For boys, the U-8 winner was Julien Danforth; second place George Whalen; U-10 boys’ winner Porter Whalen; second place Johathan Davenport; U-12 boys’ winner Jackson Cummings; second place Anthony Grumling.

All first place winners will now go to the Vermont Elks State Soccer Shoot on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Albans Elks Lodge at 9:30 a.m. If a first place winner cannot attend this event, the second place winner will replace them.

Springfield Elks soccer chairman Victor Baskevich would like to thank all participants for attending and representing Springfield Elks at the State Soccer Shoot. Also, he would like to express his gratitude to the parents who accompanied their children the events.