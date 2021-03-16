Springfield Elks Lodge scholarships available

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Attention all area high school seniors: the Springfield Elks Lodge is pleased to invite senior class students who are planning for college to apply for our local scholarships. The scholarship is available to all high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. Scholarships are judged based on academics, leadership, community service, and financial need.

The deadline for submittals is April 15, 2021.

Award winners and presentations of awards will be made at the school’s award or graduation ceremony.

If you are interested in this scholarship or have questions about this application process, please contact your school’s guidance office or contact Jacqueline Driscoll-Page, 1560 Lodge Scholarship Chairperson, at jedriscoll@hotmail.com or 603-304-7434.