Springfield Elks Lodge celebrates Flag Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Annually, Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 and all Elks Lodges throughout the country celebrate Flag Day on the second Sunday in June. At this year’s celebration, the Lodge awarded Trenton Fletcher of Boy Scout Troop 252 in Springfield with a plaque for his achievement of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Trenton began his scouting career in 2012 as a member of Cub Scout Pack 258. As a member of Boy Scout Troop 252, Trenton held the following leadership positions: Den Chief, Patrol Leader, and Scribe. Trenton was voted in as a member of the Order of the Arrow. His Eagle Scout project was refurbishing the Saxton’s River baseball area. Trenton is actively involved in sports and is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys fishing and hunting. His parent are William “Scottie” Fletcher and Samantha Fletcher from Bellows Falls, Vt.

This year’s ceremony was attended by an audience of Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, and most of the parents of participating kids. The Elks officers put on a Flag Day ritual consisting of seven officers and Vermont Elks State President Jim Kirkwood. The ritual presented was the “History of the American Flag.” Also participating was the Union Street School Color Guards and their families. All the Scouts were from Boy Scout Troop 252 and Cub Scout Pack 258 of Springfield, Vt.

At the end of the ceremony, the Scouts and parents were treated to a barbecue of hot dogs and hamburgers by the Elks Lodge.