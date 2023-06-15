Springfield Elks Lodge celebrates Flag Day

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Flag day is celebrated each June 14 to honor the 1777 date when the Second Continental Congress adopted America’s familiar stars and stripes as the national flag. On Sunday, June 11, Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 held its annual Flag Day Service. Exalted Ruler (PER) Carolee Murchie, 6 lodge officers, and Past State President (PER) Jim Kirkwood led the History of the Flag ceremony, while scouts from Springfield Troop 252 and honor guards from Union Street School presented the many flags honored during the service. This year’s ceremony was well attended by approximately 60 scouts, students, family, friends, and members.

At the conclusion of the service, the Elks lodge awarded Austin Mallan and Brodie Massey from Boy Scout Troop 252 with plaques for their achievement of the rank of Eagle Scout. A barbecue luncheon was served by the lodge’s house committee.

Austin Mallan, son of Neil and Sherri Mallan of Saxton River, began his scouting career in cub scouts in Bellows Falls Pack 401. Although the pack dissolved, he found a new group of scouts in Springfield, in which he found a new friendship and continued his scouting career with Pack 258, then Troop 252. While in the troop, Austin has served as the chaplain’s aid and patrol leader. He has challenged himself, and has helped others within the troop. He is well respected by his peers.

Austin’s Eagle Scout project was a book return for the Bellows Falls Middle School, which he completed on Sept. 29, 2022. Austin achieved his Eagle Scout rank on Jan. 18, 2023. He plans to continue his education after high school and seek out a career in computer science.

Brodie Massey, son of Glenn and Dawn Massey of Andover, began his scouting career in Chester, Vt., on March 17, 2016, and eventually transferred to Troop 252 in Springfield. Brodie soon discovered many more scouting opportunities that were made available to him in his new troop.

While in Troop 252, Brodie served as the assistant senior patrol leader, patrol leader, scribe, and quartermaster. Brodie was active in the troop, and stepped up to the challenges that were presented to him. He was well respected among his peers.

Brodie’s eagle project consisted of restoring three cemetery information boxes for the town of Andover. In all, he spent 73 hours on this project, and completed it on Aug. 27, 2022. Brodie achieved his Eagle Scout rank on Feb. 15. Brodie plans to further his education after high school and attend a college for diesel power technology.