Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 welcomes three more members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 initiated three new members into their Lodge family. This year alone, they have welcomed 22 new members as they grow with leaps and bounds. Reason for this influx of new members, according to them is that they see what the Elks do for the community including youth activities and veterans, etc., and they choose to be a part of this trend. For those citizens locally who wish to join, feel free to ask an Elk member or go online to www.Elks.org and apply.