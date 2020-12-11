Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 supports Santa Claus Club

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 recently participated in their third Annual Drive for the Springfield Santa Claus Club. The Elks members donated unwrapped Christmas gifts to the Santa Claus Club. The Elks Lodge chose to participate with 30 gift requests for needy recipients – half for elders and half for children. Gifts ranged from warm clothes, books, stationary and postage stamps, video games, gift cards, and favorite toys. The total gifts valued at nearly $900.

The Elks Lodge would like to thank their loyal members who gave to this charitable organization and supporting their work in our local community.