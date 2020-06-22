Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 Flag Day honors Eagle Scouts

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 held their annual Flag Day ceremony June 14 with 16 Boy and Cub Scouts in attendance with parents and Elk members. PER Vicki Siliski and the Scouts presented the flags as she spoke about each flag’s history.

Each year, all Elks Lodges in the U.S. are required to hold a Flag Day ceremony at which time some Scouts are honored. This year, the Elks presented two new Eagle Scouts with their Elks certificates. They were Thomas Czwakiel, son of Scoutmaster Bruce and Lisa Czwakiel, and Liam Mallan, the son of Neil and Sherri Mallan. Both are members of Scout Troop 252 in Springfield.

Thomas earned his rank Nov. 20, 2019 and Liam earned his Feb. 19, 2020. Thomas has been actively involved in Troop 252 for four years and has held positions of senior patrol leader, scribe, and webmaster. Thomas’s Eagle Scout project was restoring and replacing the four Eureka Road historic signs. Thomas plans to complete high school in a couple years and continue on to college to study computer science.

Liam has been involved in Troop 252 for six years and has held leadership positions of senior patrol leader and Order of the Arrow representative. Liam’s Eagle Scout project was building soccer benches and replacing the old signs at the Saxtons River Recreation Area. Liam plans to complete high school and then continue on to college to study geology with a minor in volcanology.