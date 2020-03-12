Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 annual special awards night

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Elks Lodge held their annual Awards Night during February’s Valentines dinner and dance Feb. 15, 2020.

Exalted Ruler Jim Morse started out by giving out four Most Valuable Elks Awards to Kathi Williams, Ed Knoras, Ed “Jigger” Barton, and Thomas Snide. He remarked that without these four members doing their thing for the lodge, he doesn’t know where 1560 would be. Next was Chairperson of the Year, which was awarded to Victor Baskevich who is chairman of the hoop and soccer shoots youth activities.

Each month, there is an Elk of the Month award. Morse awarded the accumulative Elk of the Year award to PSP Andy Cook. The Pot Stirrer Award went to Heidi LaCerte as she gets things done and sometimes stirs up ideas to make the lodge a better place. The two Grand Exalted Rulers Awards went to two deserving members: Murchie and Karen Whitney. Maureen Blais was awarded the Elks Citizen of the Year, which is a person that not only helped our lodge but also helped the community.

This year, Morse chose PER Vicki Siliski for Officer of the Year. Siliski filled in for the late Michael Luurtsema as esquire and also did a fantastic job as the lodge’s veterans’ chairperson this year. Morse felt that she not only dedicated herself to helping our veterans, but she dedicated herself to helping our lodge now and will continue to help veterans in the future.

The last award of the night was Morse’s selection of Gloria Gunn as the Elk of the Year. Gunn helped with all of the day to day operations of the lodge, from helping with weekly cash up, the weekly drawings, purchasing items, volunteering at events, and taking linens home each week to be laundered. She was also the Elks National Foundation chairperson.