Springfield Elks issue dictionaries for third graders

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560, for the sixteenth year since 2007, handed out dictionaries to third graders at Union Street School. The count each year usually averages 85 kids or some times more. The dictionaries are now the students, to do with them what they want. They may keep them at the school or take them home.

This is just one of the many youth programs done by the Elks, others include scholarships to seniors, drug awareness essay contests, hoop shoots and soccer shoots, and the Springfield High School Student of the Month.

Present for the Elks were Past Exalted Ruler Vicki Siloiski, Trustee Victor Baskevich, Past Trustee Eugene Siliski, and Secretary Mike Gunn.