Springfield Elks initiates 15 new members

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, the Springfield Elks Lodge held their final new member initiation for Elks year 2021/2022 with fifteen new members attending.

In all of the 21st century, this has been the largest class of new members to be initiated. For the year 2021/2022, the Lodge has taken in 42 new members and getting more applications all the time.

Most new members remark that they see what the Springfield Elks Lodge does for the community and they want to try and help the Elks programs. Programs such as Drug Awareness, Hoop Shoots, Soccer Shoots, Halloween Drug Awareness bags to elementary students, Veterans, and more.