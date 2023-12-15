Springfield Elks host Veterans Day Lunch

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge held a Veterans Day take-out lunch on Saturday, Nov. 11, and provided close to 40 free meals to those who have served.

The lodge was honored to have Commander Sgt. Ronald S. Griffin (Ret), from the VFW in attendance, along with the Lodge’s Exalted Ruler Carolee Murchie, to

greet and thank our guests as they arrived.

Along with the meals, veterans received letters of thanks, pictures, and patriotic artwork made by youths from the Springfield All4One after school programs.

The fraternal organization takes great pride in honoring veterans, and looks forward to providing this service next year. So long as there are veterans, the Elks will never forget them.