SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks Lodge held their final initiation for Elk Year 2022/2023. During the last 12 months Springfield initiated 23 new members. They expect bigger classes to come in the 2023/2024 Elk Year.

The latest candidates were Jenna Brown, Joseph Frumin, and Trina Smellegar. The initiation was conducted by Vermont Elks’ State President Jim Kirkwood, a Past Exalted Ruler of Springfield Lodge #1560.