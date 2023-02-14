Springfield Elks award Gratitude Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, the Springfield Elks Lodge presented a $1,000 Elks Gratitude Grant to the Springfield Senior Center. This Grant money comes from Elks National after the lodge meets it’s per capita to ENF. Lori Johnson, Director at the Center, had been asked by the Elks if she had any ongoing projects that she needed funds to help with it. She came back with a request for funds to help complete their kitchen renovation project. The Elks petitioned Elks National and came up with these funds to help. This is the third time Ms. Johnson has asked the Elks to help and they came through.