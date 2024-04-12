Springfield Elks award grant to VA Medical Center and Vermont Veterans’ Home

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, March 26, Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 presented the 2023-2024 Elks National Beacon/Spotlight Grant to the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt., and the Vermont Veterans’ Home in Bennington, Vt. This was a total Beacon/Spotlight Grant for $6,000, which was split between the two facilities, each receiving $3,000 in goods and monetary form. The Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 works closely with the directors at each location to compile a list of most-needed items for the patrons.

Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 presented the VA Hospital in White River Junction in person with their wish list items – sweat suits and underwear, and a check to be used for ongoing personal and social needs of the veterans.

The Lodge was happy to also present the Vermont Veterans’ Home with Norelco waterproof razors, and their check portion, so they can continue to meet the needs of their patrons.

Congratulations to both the Vermont Veterans’ Home and the White River Junction VA Medical Center facilities, recipients of this year’s Beacon/Spotlight Grant. Springfield Elks Lodge 1560 is happy to participate in these ENF Grant programs to help support our local veteran communities with their ongoing needs.