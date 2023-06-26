Springfield Elks award grant to Veteran’s Place

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Lodge applied for a Freedom Grant through Elks National Foundation and were awarded $1,000, to be given to The Veterans’ Place in Northfield, Vt.

On Wednesday, June 21, three Elk members traveled to Northfield to present a check to The Veterans’ Place Inc. On their brochure the question is, “If America is the home of the brave, why are so many of the brave homeless?”

The Veterans’ Place, Inc., (TVPI) consists of transitional housing for homeless veterans in Vermont. The mission of The Veteran’s Place is to provide unhoused veterans with the environment, tools, and support they need to transition to independent, sustainable, substance-free, and productive lives. Also, their vision is to see an end to veteran homelessness through a statewide, coordinated, accessible network of supports and services, as modeled by TVPI.

TVPI consists of 18 single bedrooms, and currently they have 17 occupants in the house. The tenants may come and go as they please by signing the register at the entrance. If possible, they can hold down jobs, and they have to sign back in each night unless they are on a weekend leave with family. When they return, they are tested to make sure they have not broken the rules, whether it be drugs or alcohol. In some cases they are given second chances, but only one time.

The Veteran’s Place accepts donations and in-kind gifts like the Elks Grant. Also, they apply for grants from the VA and other revenues. The tenants at the Veteran’s Place come from recommendations by the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vt. Donations may be made to The Veterans’ Place, 220 Vine Street, Northfield, VT 05663.