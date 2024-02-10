Springfield Elks award grant to Springfield Senior Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 presented director Lori Johnson of the Springfield Senior Center with a $1,000 award from an Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant.

Johnson had a need for lighter rectangular plastic folding tables for the center. Also, she said they have a need for new Alera Reception-style stacking chairs. Their total funds needed came to $1,862.69, and the Elks grant will go towards these expenses. The tables they have at present are very heavy to move around.

Anyone wishing to help with her project is welcome to donate. Send donations to Office of the Director, 19 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.