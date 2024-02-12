Springfield Elks award grant to Springfield Family Center

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In Vermont, food shelves are a big community need, and Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 awarded an Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant in the amount of $1,500 to the Springfield Family Center to help out that need.

Director Trisha Paradis was very appreciative of the help for the community members who come to her building each week for help. The center has been in business since 1971, and has been able to connect individuals and families to charitable food resources with the gracious help of the community. One in three Springfield residents struggle with food insecurity, and 52% of Vermont households report having to choose between purchasing food or paying their bills.