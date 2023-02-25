Springfield Elks award another Gratitude Grant

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 awarded a $1500 Elks Gratitude Grant to the Springfield Family Center’s food shelf.

Executive Director Trisha Paradis remarked this would help their program immensely for procuring all types of food for the food shelf. Board treasurer Paul Cioffi was on hand to receive the grant. This is the second Elks Gratitude Grant awarded this month. Shortly, another Springfield Elks committee will be awarding to two Veterans establishments, Elks grants totaling $6000. This is Springfield Elks’ way of giving back to the community in a big way.

Ms. Paradis remarked that on May 13 the Springfield Family Center will be working with the U.S. Postal service with a donation day pick up of canned items. Please keep this date in mind and help your mail carrier with donations. They also need volunteers between the hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. to sort through the donations and store them on their shelves. This program is a big help to the center.