Springfield Elk named “Elk of the Year”

GORHAM, N.H. – The Vermont Elks Association held their 96th Annual convention at the Town & Country Inn in Gorham, N.H., on May 18, 19, and 20, with State President Jim Kirkwood presiding. At this event, Jackie Driscol-Page of the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 was chosen as the Vermont Elks “Elk of the Year.”

During the 2022-2023 Elk year, Ms. Driscol-Page served as State President Jim Kirkwood’s convention planner. She also had to plan the Vermont Elks’ trip to Atlanta, Ga., in July of 2022. During this event, the Vermont Elks, besides going to informative meetings, were treated to box seat tickets to an Atlanta Braves baseball game. She was also the Vermont Elks Scholaship Chairman, hosting the final judging for all scholarships awarded to Vermont students, as well as the Springfield Elks Americanism chairman. As chairman, she canvased schools to enter an Americanism essay contest for her Springfield Elks Lodge. As a result of Ms. Driscol-Page’s efforts, the Vermont Elks state essay champion was chosen from Springfield’s Elks Lodge. That young lady will now compete with the other 49 state Elks winners to be an Elks National Americanism essay champion. Ms. Driscol-Page is involved in the Boy and Girl Scouts in Springfield, and organizes the Scouts Flag Day Ceremony for her Elks lodge by inviting the scouts to help perform the History of our Flag ritual. One of her projects is to make sure each Elks veteran’s gravesite in Springfield has a small flag on it.