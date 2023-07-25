Springfield Duck Run a success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center (SAPCC) held its annual Fit n’ Fun Duck Run from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, and it was a great success, raising over $3,000 to benefit the work of SAPCC, where building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers is the mission.

The timing this year is notable because, three days later, Vermont suffered record flooding, and the Black River, where more than 500 tiny rubber ducks had just raced to the finish line, rose to the brim and became dangerous rapids. The decision to hold the race one week earlier this year turned out to be a good one.

Three cash prizes were given to the sponsors of the first three ducks to reach the finish line. Higher-than-usual water took a few over the line and through the hands of the duck catchers, and the children in the audience got a good laugh out of that. The Decorate-a-Duck contest also produced cash prizes in two categories: Best Disguised Duck, and Best Children’s Book/Movie Themed Duck.

This year, SAPCC welcomed Granite State Foam Frenzy & Bounce House. The high heat and humidity provided a perfect excuse for parents and their children to spend a lot of time covered in cool foam shot from the foam cannon. Cliffhangers brought back the popular rock-climbing wall, and food was available by Munchie-Rollz, Goodman’s American Pies Pizza Truck, and JC’s Market ice cream. PlayWorks Child Center gave out free smoothie samples with fruit donated by Black River Produce.

Many thanks to the community partners that set up booths to provide people with information about available resources – Talking is Teaching, The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, North Star Health, Greater Falls Connection, and Girls Scouts of Green and White Mountains. The SAPCC Board of Directors presented the “Lucky Duck Raffle,” and created assorted baskets loaded with lots of local goodies that were auctioned off.

SAPCC is grateful for the event sponsor, McGee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Springfield. Without their generosity, this event would not have been possible.