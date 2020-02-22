Springfield Community Players to kick off 100th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players announces auditions for the upcoming 2020 season. Auditions will be held Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., at the SCP studio, 165 South St. in Springfield. The auditions will be held for “Marjorie Prime,” directed by John MacDonald; “The Drag” by Mae West, directed by Rebecca Skrypeck; and “Clue: On Stage,” directed by Todd Hutchinson.

“Marjorie Prime” takes place in the year 2062 and focuses on love, death, and dementia. Marjorie speak with her deceased husband Walter through a futuristic hologram and needs to come to grips with the loss of her husband, the onset of her dementia, and her own death. “Marjorie Prime” went on to become a made-for-television movie starring Lois Smith, Geena Davis, John Hamm, and Tim Robbins.

“The Drag” is a dramatic play written by Mae West under her pen name Jane Mast. The play opened in out-of-town tryouts in New Jersey and Connecticut but was later forced to close for its portrayal of homosexuality and cross-dressing. The play never opened on Broadway as West had planned.

“Clue: On Stage” will be directed by Todd Hutchinson. This will be Todd’s directorial debut with the Springfield Community Players. “Clue” is the beloved classic game of “who dun it?” With multiple characters and an amazing set of secret passages, this show will be a must-see.

High school youth and adults of all ages are invited to audition.

For more information, please email springfieldcommunityplayers@gmail.com. If you are interested in auditioning but are unavailable March 14, please call the Springfield Community Players at 802-885-4098 to speak with John MacDonald.