Springfield community invited to Legislative Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for Springfield’s 2020 Legislative Breakfast. As an ongoing tradition, Springfield Regional Development Corporation, Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, and the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce partner to sponsor a legislative forum for the Springfield community. This year’s event will be held Monday, March 9, from 8-9:30 a.m., at the River Valley Technical Center. This is a free event.

Join us in the RVTC Cafe for light refreshments and partake in this special opportunity to meet our local legislators, learn more about the issues of note this session, ask questions, and express concerns.

We hope to see you March 9 at 8 a.m. at RVTC. Please register online via www.Eventbrite.com to reserve your seat. For more information, email caitlin@springfieldvt.com or call 802-885-2779.