Springfield Community Conversations continue

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What is there to know about the North Springfield Lake and the dam? Find out at the Springfield Town Library’s next Community Conversation on Monday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. Jason Farnsworth of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will provide all the answers. Jason studied forest management at Paul Smith’s College, is a Springfield resident, and is the project manager of the North Springfield Lake and its recreational areas. With 1,361 acres of land ranging from forests and fields to wetlands and two lakes, North Springfield Lake has recreational opportunities for everyone.

In the summer months, visitors swim, sunbathe, and picnic. Anglers try their luck in the lake, pond, or rivers. The Stoughton Pond boat ramp gives small boats, canoes, and kayaks access to the water. North Springfield Lake is a popular location for canoeists and kayakers to explore for wildlife and the natural beauty the area offers. For those who want to swim, there is a beach at Stoughton Pond Recreation Area, plus ranger-conducted programs. Stoughton Pond Recreation Area also has a shelter available to rent for day outings.

Winter sports such as snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and snowshoeing are also popular activities at North Springfield Lake. The staff at North Springfield Lake have worked on cross-country and snowshoeing trials at the west access off Maple Street in Perkinsville.

“Community Conversations” programs are being held as a result of the feedback the library received. Let us know the people you want to ask questions of, and the topics you want to be discussed. The library is open to all suggestions. Contact springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com, or call 802-885-3108 to suggest others, or if you cannot attend and have any questions or comments. SAPA TV is expected to record this event.