SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Chorus invites you to come sing with us on Mondays beginning Sept. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley Street. These sessions will be led by our new music director, Patty Meyer. No experience is necessary, just a love of singing. Dues are collected, and assistance is available. Concerts will be held on Dec. 14 and 15.