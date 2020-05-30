Springfield Community Band cancels summer season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With regard to the health and safety of our band and audience members, the Board of Officers of the Springfield Community Band has canceled the band’s summer season. Continued restrictions on social distancing, gathering sizes, and recommendations for masks all contributed to our decision. The board will continue to monitor CDC guidelines as well as recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health as we try to reconnect in the fall. We thank our audience for its enthusiastic support and look forward to once again providing music for all.