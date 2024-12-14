Springfield Citizen and Organization of the Year nominations open

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization/Business of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area.

We invite you to join us in recognizing those who are fostering growth and prosperity in our region. If you know a person who has been making a difference in the neighborhood, please let us know. Maybe someone who goes above and beyond to serve our community, or someone who has been involved with our local government?

Are you thinking of an organization that always helps when needed? A business that supports worthwhile causes and is committed to giving back to the community? Show appreciation by nominating them.

Winners of the 2024 Citizen of the Year, Organization of the Year, and Business of the Year will be announced at the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting in 2025. Help us give thanks to folks who matter.

For more information, contact Taylor at the chamber, at 802-885-2779 or taylor@springfieldvt.com, or visit our website, www.springfieldvt.com, for the official nomination forms.

The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31.