Springfield Chamber’s 50th Annual Hackers Tournament recap

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What a fantastic day on the fairway for the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 50th Hackers Golf Tournament held on July 14, 2022 at Crown Point Country Club. After a two-year hiatus, we hit the course with 20 teams for a total of 80 players this year. A great time was had by all, and the weather was, thankfully, overall comfortable. There was a brief downpour during registration, but the rest of the day was gorgeous. The field was split into two divisions allowing for four first-place winning teams:

Flight A: Gross – Team, The Richards Group. Paul Kendall, Jeff Perkins, Kelen Beardsley, and Cole Lewis.

Net – Team, Ultimate Auto Body. Craig Streeter, Aaron, Streeter, Zack Kirkwood, and Randy Parker.

Flight B: Gross – Team, BeMobile. Stacey Tash, JP Laugelle, Brett Sorter, and Cliff Roberge.

Net – Team, Black River Produce. Justin Lewis, Cody Duckless, Kyle Price, and Jay Kerner.

A big thank you to Springfield Buick GMC Cadillac, our Hole-in-One Contest sponsor – alas, nobody sank a hole-in-one on the 18th hole to win a vehicle this year, but everyone had a lot of fun trying. Thanks to Jerry Farnum State Farm for sponsoring the Putting Contest – Elijah Daniels came close to winning the big bucks. A shout out and thanks also to our Banquet Sponsor – Mascoma Bank, our Scorecard Sponsor – WCFR Your Hometown Classic Hits, our Cart Sponsor – Springfield Housing Authority, and our Beer Cart Sponsor – Black River Coffee Bar.

Thank you to this year’s Hole Sponsors: Bibens Ace, Cannatrol Systems, Casella Waste System, Inc., Claremont Savings Bank, Cota & Cota, Crissy Webster Counseling Services, LLC, Dragonfly Designs, Dubois & King, Inc., Edward Jones Financial Advisor Amy Duffy, HB Energy Solutions, Hill Top Grooming, LLC, Parker & Ankuda, P.C, PRIMERICA Financial Services, The Richards Group, Ultimate Auto Body, and Vermont Beer Makers.

As always, Crown Point Country Club was a gorgeous setting for the tournament, with some delicious food from the pub afterward. Many thanks to Andy Bladyka, Jim Remy, Kristin Cook, and the staff at Crown Point Country Club for helping us to put on another great event.