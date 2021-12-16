Springfield Chamber: Together we brightened the community

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce arranges the decorating of the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights, as well as the lights on the holiday tree and Santa’s house for the Downtown Holiday Program. This tradition creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here. Many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.

Shout out to the fabulous Brian Hernon and the HB Energy Solutions elves for their tremendous and beautiful work with the tree, light poles, and Santa’s house. Thank you to Springfield Garden Club for the decorative wreaths on the poles and Graham & Veroff, PC for their donation of the tree.

Thank you to the awesome Jessica Martin and Springfield on the Move for organizing the sticker map for the Downtown Holiday Program, and coordination of decorating of windows in downtown, and to all of the people and businesses who participated.

Lawrence and Wheeler provided the lovely music on the speakers heard while walking along Main Street, and Springfield Community Band serenaded us with their festive live music.

Thanks to Claflin Family Food for providing their delicious food across the street at Comtu Cascade Park.

Much appreciation for Springfield Food Co-op and the use of the parking lot and to Springfield Fire Department and Springfield Police Department for delivering Santa safely to the tree lighting. Praise to all the families that braved the chilly air!

Thank you, Santa, for coming, lighting the tree, and visiting with all of the kiddos.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express the utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped to Light the Downtown for the holiday season: Alice Emmons, Andrew Searle, Barbara Ruiss, Bibens Home Center, Bill “Gnome” Carey, Bob Anderson and Mike Schmitt, Bruce Cox and Cheryl Thompson Cox, Bryce and Cathryn Honeywell, Cheryl and John Forrest, Christmas Trees of Vermont, Maggie and Matt Kurek, Claremont Savings Bank, Classic Hits 106.5 WCFR, Colin Hadley and Joanne Baltz, Comfort Inn in White River Junction, Country 1010/94.7 WCNL, Crystal Shaw and family, Dale and Marie Nemkovich, David, Courtney and Sophia Lihatsh, Doug and Judi Priestley, Edward and Denise Caron, Edward J. Foster, First Congregational Church, Fred and Elizabeth Willis, Gallery at the VAULT, HB Energy Solutions, Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, Herb and Nina Jamison, in loving memory of Mom “Gram” LeBlanc, in memory of LCpl Kurt E. Dechen, in memory of Sandy MacGillivray, in memory of Sandy MacGillivray, in memory of Travis W. Parker, James and Cathy Weeder, Jay and Pamela Clace, Jerry Farnum State Farm Insurance, John and Corrine Bond, John and Gay Mobus, John Follett and Winifred McDowell, Karen and Kurt Aebi, Karen and Rob Mather, Karl and Barbara Riotte, Keith and Liz Carey, Kimberly Cordner, King’s Corner LLC, Lawrence and Wheeler Inc., Lifestyle Medicine at Springfield Health Center, Linda A. Brown, Marsha Dawkins, Mary Perry, Mike and Judi Martin, Newstalk 98.9 WUVR, Newstalk 99.7 WNTK, Nick, Lexi and Jackson Sharpe, Olavene Haas, P&L Kelley Enterprises, Parker Hill Farm and Boutique Campground, Patricia Reixach and Thomas Whipple, Patricia Townsend, Priscilla Millay, Rae Taylor, Richard and Deanna Dexter, Springfield Family Eyecare, Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Regional Development Corp, Springfield Senior Center, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Springfield Town Democratic Committee, Springfield Town Library, Steve and Ellen Ankuda, Steve Hebert, Suzanne Stern, John Conley and Rachel Conley, The Dance Factory, The Guy Girls, The Hubers, Tina’s Hallmark, Virginia Thulen, Vittum’s Plumbing & Heating, Walter Martone and Marc Kimball, and Warren and Jeanice Garfield.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

Written by Alice Page, Springfield Regional Chamber