Springfield Chamber Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 109th Annual Members Meeting at Crown Point Country Club in Springfield, Vt. Executive director Taylor Drinker opened the Annual Meeting, and introduced Mike Schmitt, the chamber’s 2025 president. Schmitt did a roll call of the board of directors for 2025, and conducted the review and acceptance of last year’s minutes. Schmitt also conducted the review and acceptance of the chamber’s new bylaws, which contained primarily updates regarding technology and communication. Sue Dana, the chamber treasurer, had the members ratify last year’s financials, noting that the chamber spent significantly more on events in 2024, and spoke about plans for a more conservative events budget in 2025.

As the incoming president for 2025, Schmitt talked about the chamber’s goals for the year, and encouraged members and the community to engage with us, use our services, volunteer, and attend events.

Drinker gave the Executive Director’s Report; event highlights from 2024 included the Vermont Apple Festival & Craft Show with increased attendance, the Hackers Golf Tournament, and the Governor’s Lunch. The chamber also focused on community engagement with events like the Summer Street Fest/0K Doughnut Dash and Green Up Day. Internally, the chamber underwent an office remodel, updated bylaws, and implemented a new dues structure with tiered membership levels. The chamber continued to serve on a number of boards and committees, advocating for the business community.

The guest speaker was Sen. Alison Clarkson, who spoke about economic development in southern Vermont, as well as the legislators’ plans for tackling the cost of living and housing crisis.

Before closing the meeting, the chamber announced the annual winners of its Community Recognition Awards for 2024. Citizen of the Year was awarded to Jessica Martin, for extensive community contributions, including work with community events, the downtown, and athletics. Organization of the Year went to Black River Innovation Campus, for work on digital literacy and business development, as well as work with schools and youth. Business of the Year was awarded to Sarrazin Architecture, for remodeling a major building, the Odd Fellows Building, in downtown Springfield

Thank you to the following organizations for donating to the awards gift baskets: Aubuchon/Bibens, Black River Coffee Bar, Black Rock Steakhouse, Great Northern Liquidation, HCRS, Springfield Food Co-op, Tina’s Hallmark, and Woodbury Florist.