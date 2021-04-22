Springfield Art and Historical Society to still hold annual yard sale

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society has been receiving inquiries regarding our annual yard sale. Anticipating that Covid-19 will be under control by September, we are planning to hold the sale Saturday, Sept. 18. So, as you continue your cleaning during this extra time at home, please remember us – no clothing, please.

We will be accepting donations after July 1. Items can be left at the society on Saturday afternoons or call Betty Kinsman at 802-886-2414 to arrange a time to drop them off at your convenience.

If you need items picked up, we will start doing that after Aug. 1. Please call the society at 802-886-7935 and leave a message, or email us at SAHS@vermontel.net to arrange for a pickup.

This is a fundraiser for the Springfield Art and Historical Society.